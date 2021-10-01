Facebook Launches Cross-app Chat Feature For Messenger & Instagram; Check How It Works

Facebook has announced an internal integration between Instagram and Messenger, providing users with new features that ensure seamless communication. Along with the integration, users will now be able to be a part of cross-app group communications, group typing indicators and more. The cross-app compatibility now gives both Instagram and Facebook Messenger users the ability to start group chats with contacts on either platform.

Apart from the features announced as the result of the cross-app integration, Instagram has introduced a 'Watch Together' feature on their application which will allow users to view IGTV videos and Reels directly from the Instagram feed with friends. The parent company of Instagram, Facebook has also launched new chat themes for users on both Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Keep reading to know more about the features.

Facebook launched cross-app group communication for Messenger and Instagram

Cross-app communication makes it easier for the users to stay in connect with their friends and family, who might use a variety of social media platforms. Facebook says in an official blog post that over 70% of eligible people on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger experience to enjoy new features like cross-app communication. While the feature was announced last year, Facebook launched the group cross-app communication on September 30, 2021.

Along with the new update, people will be able to start group chats between their contacts on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Additionally, a user can customize the chat experience using the new chat themes and custom reactions. Furthermore, Facebook has also introduced polls to Instagram DMs and group chats, so that people on a cross-platform group chat can communicate and device upon several issues collectively.

While launching the new features, Facebook says that users will still exercise the same controls over who can reach them. With delivery controls, users can decide who reaches their Chats List, who goes to their Message Request folder, and who can’t message or call them. Alongside, Group Typing Indicators will help users see when others are typing on the cross-platform group chats. Facebook is also working to release new expressive chat themes that align with a Gen Z aesthetic. One of the new chat themes that have been launched is named Cottagecore.

Image: messengernews.fb.com