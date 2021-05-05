Facebook Launches In-app Vaccine Finder Tool In Partnership With Central Govt

In order to help people identify places to get vaccinated, American technology major Facebook has partnered up with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool. The new feature will be available on Facebook's mobile app in India and is said to be available in 17 languages. In addition, Facebook had also announced a USD 10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in India, as reported by Mashable.

Facebook in-app vaccine finder

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the vaccine tracker tool will allow users to find out the nearest vaccination centre locations and their hours of operations. Additional features include displaying aggregate and walk-in options (for 45 years and above). The tracker has also added a link that will direct the user to register on the Cowin portal and schedule vaccination appointments.

"Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine." Facebook said in a post on its platform.

Facebook has also roped in and joined hands with NGOs and agencies to deploy the funds that have been announced to help build up a stock of critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment like ventilators, BiPAP machines. The NGOs include United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Additionally, Facebook has also remarked that its COVID-19 information Centre and in Feed will also have information on tips to seek emergency care and managing mild Covid-19 symptoms at home. This information will be provided by UNICEF India.

India's vaccination update

According to the Health Ministry's data, India has administered more than 16 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among these, more than 13 crore vaccine jabs were administered as first doses. Meanwhile, 3 crore jabs have been administered as second doses. The data also stated that more than 2.29 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The vaccine doses administered for the mentioned age group have crossed the 6-lakh mark.

#LargestVaccineDrive



âž¡ï¸India crosses a Landmark Milestone with more than 16 Cr doses administered.



âž¡ï¸More than 13 Cr Vaccine doses administered as First Dose.



âž¡ï¸Over 3 Cr Vaccine doses administered as Second Dose.https://t.co/xl8GWTjtZ4 pic.twitter.com/ZNuaZWPfsU — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 4, 2021

#LargestVaccineDrive



âž¡ï¸More than 2.29 lakh (2,29,999) beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated in last 24 hours.



âž¡ï¸More than 6 lakh total vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group till now. pic.twitter.com/n4FLycwyCu — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 4, 2021

With ANI Inputs

Image Credits: Pixabay/AP/PTI