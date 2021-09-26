Republic Media Network on Sunday hosted a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit', bringing together the best minds from the emerging social media market. As a part of the summit, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami held a fireside chat with Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India on the topic - 'Bringing the World Closer'.

Addressing the public scrutiny that surrounds social media giants such as Facebook, Ajit Mohan asserted that regulations and security were important for a company like Facebook which was deeply embedded into the Indian fabric. The MD said that Facebook welcomed regulations, and added that the ethos of the internet was close to the open society that India is.

"Facebook is deeply immersed in the fabric of India. With that kind of consequential presence, scrutiny would come. I look at this role with a lot of responsibility and hope. Because we are deeply embedded in the fabric, we are in the middle of it. Whether journalists or government, it is important for us to be scrutiny to make sure what we are doing is right," he said.

On regulations & transparency

At the Social Media Summit, Ajit Mohan also stressed the need to increase transparency surrounding algorithms to build a responsible and safe internet. "The idea of a responsible internet is one that is important to Facebook. A lot of this translates to what we call community guidelines. We have articulated these along the lines of violence, abusive behaviour and others. That's our effort and it constantly evolves."

He also weighed in on the fine line between free speech and hate speech saying that Facebook is a platform for all kinds of views to exist. "Our community guidelines do articulate what speech is allowed or not. We don't allow violence to be propagated, caste or others. Equally, when we receive a legal order telling us to take down speech we do comply, our bias is also towards compliance," he said.

Lastly, the Facebook MD discussed the future of the visual medium stating that India is a video-first country and that people are largely embracing that as a format. "We are starting to see a whole generation of creators," said Ajit Mohan.