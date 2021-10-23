Facebook Messenger to get over 70 AR-based Group Effects for video calling

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular and widely-used messaging applications in the world. With growing competition and user base, the developers keep adding new features to the application. As announced by the company yesterday, Facebook Messenger is getting a new feature called Group Effects. The feature is designed for Messenger video calls and Rooms. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

The new AR-based Group Effects for Facebook Messenger can be used by everyone on a video call or video chat room. The most interesting aspect of Group Effects will be the multiplayer AR gaming experience shared on a video call. Facebook is launching over 70 Group Effects in the very starting and will add more in the future. While the feature is being rolled out for devices across the globe, it might take some time for users to get the new feature.

Facebook launches AR-based Group Effects for video calls

As mentioned earlier, the AR-based Group Effects will also feature real-time multiplayer games where users can compete and race to an orange fox, making a hamburger and others. Additionally, there is a new Blow the Dandelion effect which is designed by Ross Wakefield. The filter adds a grassy beard for all the participants that are on the video call. Such AR-based effects or filters are already available for users who wish to create a story or reels.

Users can check if the feature is available for them by heading over to the Facebook Messengers and starting a video call. Once in the video call, users should click on the smiley face and then tap on the effects tray. Check whether the Group Effects option is available. If it is available, select from the given options and apply to all participants in the video call. As and when the feature is available for users, it will be fun to use.

Most recently, Facebook announced an internal integration between Instagram and Messenger, providing users with new features that ensure seamless communication. Along with the integration, users will now be able to be a part of cross-app group communications, group typing indicators and more. The cross-app compatibility now gives both Instagram and Facebook Messenger users the ability to start group chats with contacts on either platform.