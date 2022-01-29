Facebook Messenger To Notify Users About Chat Screenshots Of Disappearing Messages

On January 27, 2022, Meta announced a bunch of new updates for Facebook Messenger, including end-to-end encryption for Group Chats and Calls on Messenger, message reactions, GIFs and screenshot notifications. To recall, end-to-end encryption was first introduced to Messenger in 2016. However, this is the first time Facebook Messenger is getting a Snapchat-like screenshot detection feature.

The new Messenger update will notify a user if someone screenshots a disappearing message. The feature can be seen in action in the Facebook post shared by the CEO of Meta (previously Facebook). In the post which appears to be the screenshot of a Messenger chat, a user enables disappearing messages (which is also indicated through the 07:15 AM timestamp). Afterwards, a small message located above the second last message indicates that a screenshot has been taken. The prompt also displays the name of the user who has taken the screenshot.

Facebook users will be notified of screenshots in Messenger

On the official blog post, Facebook says that "we think it's important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel sage, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages." Facebook also offers the feature in Messenger's vanish mode. The notification for screenshots on Messenger will be rolled out over the next few weeks and users will be notified if someone takes a screenshot of their disappearing message.

The screenshot notification feature will help users stay informed. Along with this, Facebook has also introduced other features for Messenger including Reactions. With message reactions, users will be able to react to a message with the emoji of their choice, including heart, smiley, surprised, sad, frowning face and thumbs up. While the options can be opened by pressing and holding on to a message. Another Instagram-like feature that has come to Messenger is the ability to reply to messages.

From now on, users will be able to reply to Messenger DM by either swiping the particular message or simply tapping and holding it to select Reply. All these features will improve the user experience on Facebook Messenger, giving users more ways to interact and communicate their feelings. Stay tuned for more Facebook related updates and other tech news.