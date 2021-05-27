Facebook Modifies Policy, Accepts Posts Stating COVID-19 Was Created In A Lab

According to reports, Facebook has lifted its prohibition on information claiming to know the origins of COVID-19 and speculations on how it was created in a lab. The Facebook spokesperson said, "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps. We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

Facebook accepts Coronavirus lab theory

This policy change comes after months of the social networking site targeted content it judged to be misleading about the pandemic. According to the report, Facebook said in December that it will remove posts that carried incorrect information on Coronavirus vaccines. Posts that made misleading claims about "safety, efficacy, ingredients, or adverse effects" were added to the list of previously banned content, which also included more general Coronavirus misinformation.

Joe Biden on COVID-19 origin

The hypothesis that Coronavirus escaped from a lab has gained support in Washington, prompting President Joe Biden to announce a stepped-up effort to determine where the virus came from. President Biden said in a statement, "As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community's efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work."

Meanwhile, according to a report, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated that circumstantial evidence of COVID-19 originating in a facility in Wuhan, China, continues to build, despite the fact that researchers have yet to show that the virus moved from an animal to humans.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that all evidence points to a Coronavirus leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). He also stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must be held responsible.

