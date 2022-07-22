Facebook releases 'Feeds' tab to show organic posts from friends in a chronological order

Meta-owned social media platform Facebook has launched a new 'Feeds' tab that will showcase content from users' friends in a timely manner. On July 21, 2022, Mark Zuckerberg annoucned the new Facebook Feeds tab. Zuckerberg writes in a Facebook post that "One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts."

The Feeds tab will contain posts from users' friends, groups, and Pages. While the Facebook app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, the Feeds tab will give users a way to customise and control their experience.

What is the difference between the Home and the Feeds tab?

Now, users will see recommended posts in the new Home Tab, where all the Reels and Stories will appear. Hence, the recommendation algorithm will work for the posts that users see in the Home section. And to keep the recommendations from hiding posts from friends, groups and pages, Facebook will them in the new Feeds tab. Here, users will see all the posts in chronological order, as uploaded by other users on the platform. Both the Home and the Feeds tab will be available on the Android and iOS Facebook apps.

Facebook has come up with the Feeds tab to address complaints raised from users who have been missing posts from their friends as the app's algorithm shows them other content. Although the Home and the Feeds tab should create a clear separation between recommended posts and content shares by users' friends, there might be some overlap between the content shown in the Feeds and the Home tab. Further, both the tabs will show advertisements.

In related news, Facebook is testing a new feature that will allow users to create multiple profiles from a single account. As the feature arrives, it will enable users to create different profiles for connecting with different circles on the platform. For instance, users can create different profiles to connect with their friends, family members, and with their colleagues. At the moment, very few users are a part of the test.