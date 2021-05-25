Facebook Responds To Centre's New IT Rules As Deadline Inches Closer, Says 'aim To Comply'

As the deadline for social media companies to comply with the government's rules inches closer, a Facebook spokesperson has stated that the company will comply. The spokesperson remarked that Facebook aims to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules. In addition, the company also stated that it will continue to discuss some issues that need more interaction with the government. The deadline was issued by the Centre on February 25.

The company further stated that it is also working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. However, the spokesperson concluded his statement and maintained that Facebook remains committed to be a platform that will be used for free speech.

We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies: Facebook spokesperson pic.twitter.com/fXN7J9KRG3 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform: Facebook spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules

The Centre had stated that if the social media companies fail to comply with the rules, then they will be liable to losing their status and protection as Intermediaries and may also face criminal action as per the existing laws of India. As per the new rules that were laid out, every company had been directed to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer. In addition, the rules also stated that the appointee will be an employee who resides in India. Even so, the Centre revealed that apart from the Indian website Koo, no other company complied in spite of repeated reminders.

In addition, the Centre also informed that apart from standard responses, the social media companies sought a longer window of six months. They also informed that these companies awaited for a response from their company headquarters in the USA. However, the Centre added that the 3-month timeframe provided to the companies was sufficient enough for the implementation of the guidelines - particularly for the appointment of the Resident Grievance Officer, the Chief Compliance Officer and Nodal Contact Person.