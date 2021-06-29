Facebook To Release Interim Report On July 2 As Per IT Rules; Final Submission By July 15

Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said that it will release an interim report on July 2 as mandated by the IT Rules and will also provide information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15 and June 15. The new IT Rules, which came into force on May 26, mandate large social media companies to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and the action taken thereon.

A Facebook spokesperson in a statement said, "In accordance with the IT Rules, we'll publish an interim report for the period May 15-June 15 on July 2. This report will contain details of the content that we have removed proactively using our automated tools."

As per the information available on Facebook's Transparency Centre webpage, the interim Facebook report of July 2 will not include details of complaints received and action taken thereon because the social media platform is currently in the process of validating this data and it will be provided in the July 15 report.

Final Facebook report to release on July 15

Facebook further informed that the final report containing details of user complaints received and action taken will be published on July 15. The report is to also include the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools.

The report on July 15 will also contain data related to WhatsApp, which is currently being validated, the spokesperson further stated. Facebook had recently named Spoorthi Priya as its Grievance Officer in India, while Facebook-owned WhatsApp had appointed Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT summons Google & Facebook on June 29

The Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday summoned representatives of Facebook India and Google India for a meeting on June 29. The session has been convened to hear their views on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms.

This comes days after the IT panel turned down Facebook India's request for a virtual appearance after it received a summons from the panel. Citing the company's COVID-19 policies, Facebook had sought a virtual meeting instead of physical representation, as per news agency ANI. In response to the request, the Parliamentary panel proposed to vaccinate Facebook officials arriving before the committee to make its deposition.

(Image: Unsplash)