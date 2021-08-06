Facebook To Update Its Settings Page For Mobile Application, Will Have Lesser Categories

With over 2.5 billion monthly active users and as many as 1.5 billion daily active users, Facebook is the largest social media network in the world. And to maintain that position, Facebook adds new and relevant features to its application and web portals. In a similar effort, Facebook is refreshing its Settings page in the mobile application, making it easier to use and helping users find the tools they want without wasting any time. Keep reading to know more about the update.

The new Settings page will be easier to navigate and save user's time

Will be available on supported devices soon

Using the redesigned Settings page, users will be able to manage their advertisements across the platform, adjust content sharing settings and define an audience for their post. The new layout has already been launched on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and will be available on supported devices soon. A new outlay of various settings and menus in the Settings page of Facebook mobile will allow easy navigation for the user and will reduce the time it takes to find the required menu and options.

The new Facebook Settings page reduces number of categories/menus

The new Settings page has lesser categories than the older one. According to the new layout, the Settings page will now be grouped into eight main categories - Account, Preferences, Audience, Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, Community Standards, and Legal Policies. While the first three will have general settings about the credentials of the account, user's preferences and their audience, the latter will control the reach and visibility of their account. The permissions menu will allow a user to manage the data access by the application, and your information menu will display the user his or her information collected by the application.

Relocation of some settings into broader categories

A new Facebook Settings page layout will also relocate some items into relative categories to avoid crowding the Settings page. For instance, the News Feed setting can now be found in the Preferences menu, while it was earlier found as an individual menu. In an official blog post, Facebook has also mentioned that it will improve the search functionality of the Settings' page, making it "easier to find the settings you need if you don't know the exact name or location of the setting you're looking for."