Facebook Vows To Stop Listing Of Protected Areas In Amazon Rainforest On Its Marketplace

The US-based social media giant Facebook has announced that it will begin preventing the sale of protected areas of the Amazon rainforest on its marketplace. Facebook in the blog mentioned that protected areas are important for the conservation of habitats and added that it is trying to identify and block the listings of protected areas on its marketplace. They will begin reviewing the listings on the Facebook marketplace against an international organization’s authoritative database of protected areas to identify listings that may violate this new policy.

"Today, we are announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace", Facebook said in a blog.

Facebook in the blog added that they have updated the commerce policies to prohibit buying and selling of land in ecological conservation areas. The buying and selling of the land in the aforementioned areas will be banned on the company's commerce products on Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Facebook will review the listings to identify the ones that may violate the company's new policy. Reportedly, the decision of Facebook comes months after a report was published in BBC News in February. As per the report, the BBC's documentary 'Selling the Amazon' revealed that plots of the rainforest were being listed on Facebook's classified ads service.

Social media giant in the blog mentioned that protected areas are important for the conservation of ecosystems and tackling the global nature crisis. Furthermore, they informed that Facebook will seek to identify and block new listings in such areas. They will information sources like this database that they will add as a "barrier" for people trying to list the land of protected area on Marketplace. The buyers and sellers would need to follow all the laws and regulations when they are using the Facebook marketplace.

Image: Unsplash/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage