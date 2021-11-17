Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang weighed in on the revelations pertaining to India in her 7800-word memo. A former data scientist at Facebook, she had written an internal memo to her co-workers in 2020 outlining the social media giant's purported inaction against fake accounts seeking to manipulate public opinion. On October 18, she testified before the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee and gave her suggestions on the draft Online Safety Bill that aims to create a new regulatory framework to tackle harmful content online.

She has accused Facebook of allowing its self-interest and desire to make profits to interfere with its responsibility to protect democracy. Claiming that AAP, as well as BJP, were operating fake accounts which were taken down subsequently, Zhang alleged that the social media giant did not take down a network of fake accounts allegedly controlled by a Lok Sabha MP. Moreover, she professed to have batted for action against fake accounts allegedly peddled by a pro-BJP IT cell while Facebook was cracking down on pro-AAP fake accounts ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang remarked, "When I worked in India I found that 5 networks of IT cells, fake accounts that were being used to manipulate politics in India. Two of them were supporting BJP. Two of them were supporting INC. One of them were supporting AAP. And Facebook took down 4 out of 5 of them. Facebook intended to take down the last one but suddenly changed their mind and turned silent after they discovered that the fifth one was being run by a member of the Lok Sabha. Facebook has not given the true story on this matter. In fact, they have changed the story on several occasions."

Sophie Zhang dubs Facebook 'selective & biased'

Highlighting the purported bias of Facebook by pointing out a conflict of interest in the role of their officials, she added, "For instance, Samidh Chakrabarti who was formerly Facebook's head of Civic Integrity has criticised it as well. Because at Facebook, people who are in charge of making decisions on how rules are influenced are also charged with keeping gold relationships and so that created a natural conflict of interest. It would be very unusual for instance The Times of India to cull an article because it made a politician look bad. But at Facebook, it was business as usual. And I don't think it was good for Indian democracy and Facebook's role in it".