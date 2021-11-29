Facebook Whistleblowers To Depose Before Parliamentary Standing Committee, Summons Issued

In connection with the issue of hate speech on Facebook, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Monday demanded that whistle-blowers Sophie Zhang and Frances Haugen be called to depose before it. Top officials of Facebook India like Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral on Monday deposed before the panel on the subject of ''safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security''.

In the meeting, some members of the committee asked them questions about hate speech in reference to the dossiers shared by Zhang with the committee, adding that the parliamentarians did not get a convincing response from the executives of the social media giant, sources told PTI.

Zhang, who is also a former Facebook data scientist, has reportedly shared a dossier with the panel about the company's alleged unethical working. She also reportedly had alleged that there was a “politically sophisticated” attempt to influence the February 2020 Delhi elections.

Sophie Zhang Flags Inaction Against Fake Accounts

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sophie Zhang had spoken to Republic Media Network and weighed in on the revelations pertaining to India in her 7800-word memo. A former data scientist at Facebook, she had written an internal memo to her co-workers in 2020 outlining the social media giant's purported inaction against fake accounts seeking to manipulate public opinion. On October 18, she testified before the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee and gave her suggestions on the draft Online Safety Bill that aims to create a new regulatory framework to tackle harmful content online.

She accused Facebook of allowing its self-interest and desire to make profits to interfere with its responsibility to protect democracy. Claiming that AAP as well as BJP were operating fake accounts which were taken down subsequently, Zhang alleged that the social media giant did not take down a network of fake accounts allegedly controlled by a Lok Sabha MP. Moreover, she professed to have batted for action against fake accounts allegedly peddled by a pro-BJP IT cell while Facebook was cracking down on pro-AAP fake accounts ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Unsplash