Facebook's User Growth In India Slowed Due To Data Price Hike: CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta, the parent company for Facebook on Thursday, Feb. 3 said that the data price hike by telecom operators in India limited the user growth of its platforms in the country. The telecommunications services providers announced up to an 18-25% hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials in the December quarter. As Facebook’s shares plunged by more than 20% on February 2, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the global daily active users declined due to skyrocketing data charges in India, according to PTI.

Meta’s shares dipped by 8 percent to US$10.28 billion in the December 2021 quarter, from US$11.21 billion in a record share meltdown and the company lost more than a quarter of its value. Zuckerberg’s Meta traded at the lowest level since July 2020 as it suffered the largest single-day market value drop on Feb. 2. Meta makes most of its revenue from advertising, and Apple made recent changes to its operating system with respect to user privacy, which now gives users more control over the advertisers that depend on track ad performance.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company is the second-largest digital ad platform after Google-parent Alphabet. As its active user base fell from 1.930 billion in Q3 to 1.929 billion in Q4, Meta’s CEO blamed the iOS, macroeconomic challenges, and competitive apps, such as TikTok as he asked his team to work on video-based products. He also blamed pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, and hike in data prices in India as among other reasons that the company lost the most loyal users for the first time in its 18-year history.

"People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly", Zuckerberg said during an earnings call, according to the Washington Post.

'Unique element' of data price hike in India led to slower growth: Meta's CFO

Meta CFO David Wehner said in the company's Q4 earnings conference call, as per the Washington Post, ”If you look at kind of the overall user growth landscape for the fourth quarter, we're seeing MAU and DAU in the US and Canada sort of bounce around at sort of expected and indicated given our high level of penetration.” He then added, "if you look at the rest of the world, we've seen some headwinds there, kind of little bit unique in the quarter in areas like India.” Wehner stated that in India, there was a data plan pricing increase that lead to slower growth for the company.

“So that's another kind of some unique elements of the quarter on that front,” he said. Meta’s shares also plunged after the company heavily invested in its Metaverse project led to a rare decline in its fourth-quarter profit. There was a drop of nearly 500,000 daily logins during the last three months in the year 2021 wiping off $200 billion of the company’s market value.