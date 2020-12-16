'Fast, Reliable, And Responsive': Instagram Lite Being Tested In India As Low Data App

Instagram on December 15 announced that it is testing the new ‘lite’ version app in India for a global launch for its Android users that weighs less than 2MB. Speaking at the "Facebook Fuel For India" virtual event, Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product Instagram at Facebook said that the photo-sharing platform will “gain valuable user insights” about the new “fast, reliable, and responsive” version of the app which does not support reels, Shopping and IGTV.

Before making it a global product, Instagram has rolled out the app for testing user experience in India. According to sources of PTI, the tech giant also announced that it will be launching Instagram’s own edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator programme in India to collaborate with content creators and mentors. The app is now available for download on the Google play store. IG had earlier launched Reels, the Reels tab, and Live Rooms as a test feature. Instagram has made the LITE version available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

“India is an important market for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, India was one of the first few countries where we tested Reels, and the first country where we launched the Reels tab,” PTI quoted Shah as saying. He added, “In order to expand the appeal of Instagram to users across the country, today we're announcing the test of Instagram Lite in India.” According to IG, the LITE app has been designed to keep data usage in mind. The app aims to provide a high-quality experience by consuming low data and effective browsing. A similar version of the app exists for Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter already.

Aiming for 'democratise expression'

'Born on Instagram' programme was created due to the creativity the company is seeing across India. "We also see a lot of trends emerging in India. For example, we saw a huge increase in people going to Live together on Instagram, especially during the pandemic. That is why India is one of the first countries where we launched Live rooms where now up to four people can go live together on Instagram," Shah explained. He emphasized that with a test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, the firm is aiming to “democratise expression and creativity.”

