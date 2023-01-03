‘Fauci Files’ To Be Released Later This Week, Teases Elon Musk On Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday teased the release of another part of Twitter Files which would focus on the now-former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, in what could be known as the ‘Fauci Files’.

On January 2, Musk took to Twitter saying, "Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring." One Twitter user replied to Musk’s tweet, saying she was, "Waiting… … for #FauciFiles." "Later this week," Musk replied.

Later this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

The last month of the year for Twitter was marked by the release of the 'Twitter Files', a series of reports containing internal emails, messages, chat logs, and other documents to which access had been provided to investigative journalists by Musk. To date, eight batches of Twitter Files have been released with various ground-breaking revelations with Musk promoting the release.

The Twitter Files shed light on the platform's sweeping censorship practices and suspension of undesired users; its communications with the FBI, CIA, and other federal agencies; the US government's meddling with the platform; and Twitter's censorship of information about COVID-19 that was inconvenient to the US government and which elevated the positions of public health authorities regardless of veracity.

"The United States government pressured Twitter and other social media platforms to elevate certain content and suppress other content about COVID-19," journalist David Zweig wrote on December 26. "Whether by humans or algorithms, content that was contrarian but true was still subject to getting flagged or suppressed."

Musk’s criticism regarding Fauci

Early December, Musk took to criticising Fauci, and called for his prosecution. He also mocked people who write their pronouns in their bio. Using his Twitter account with 124 million followers, Elon Musk wrote, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci". His tweet immediately garnered praise from Republicans. Senator Rand Paul wrote, "Fauci’s resignation should not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He must be required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak. His policies destroyed lives."

Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut criticised Elon Musk and said that he was mocking "marginalised" communities and promoting "hate" against them. Kelly also defended Fauci and said that he is a "dedicated public servant" whose only purpose was saving lives. Musk defended himself by replying he "strongly disagrees".

"Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracising those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo (in my opinion)," wrote Musk.

Defending Fauci, the White House responded to Musk’s comments saying, “These personal attacks that we have been seeing on Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials are dangerous”. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that the administration would continue to call out these “disgusting” remarks that “are divorced from reality”

"We should be thankful for his work on infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and COVID that has saved countless lives," added Jean-Pierre.

Veteran immunologist Fauci had served as an adviser to seven US presidents beginning with Republican Ronald Reagan and has had over 50 years of public service. Fauci headed the charge against COVID with his blunt assessments from the White House even under former US President Donald Trump. Fauci said he faced death threats and endured criticism from Trump due to his blunt approach. The United States leads the world in recorded COVID-19 deaths with more than one million.