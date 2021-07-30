FB, Google Celebrate Spirit Of Tokyo Olympics With Unique Dynamic Logos; Have A Look

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 underway, Google and social media giant Facebook launched new interactive tools to help netizens to engage in sporting events. The tools range from logos to a whole championship series and also pays a tribute to the Japanese culture where the Olympics are currently being held. Take a look at the modern interactive tools taking the internet by storm.

Facebook logo

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook launched a series of new logos to promote the world's biggest sporting event. Sports like weightlifting, Archery, and Diving are animated into the logos. One of the logos features the three ultimate champions lifting their hands in celebration together. The social media service also released a range of tools like the Game Hub, AR effects and videos highlights which would help the users to stay up to date with the games.

Facebook has brought sports animation in its logo for the promotion of ongoing Tokyo Olympics. #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/m5DXjKYKRE — Sijan (@CzanB) July 23, 2021

As described in the statement officially released by Facebook, 'In one AR effect, fans can attempt to mirror the movements of Miraitowa, the official Olympics mascot and earn AR medals for their performances. Another effect features the official beat music of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games'.

Google Logo

Paying a tribute to the Japanese culture and the sporting event, Google Doodle collaborated with Japanese animation house Studio 4°C to launch a new interactive doodle on July 22. The 16-bit mini-game called Doodle Champion Island Game is an Olympic themed event with games like Tennis, Archery, Mountain Climbing and more. The users will play the game as Lucky the Calico Ninja Cat and will have the option to join four teams namely Blue (Ushi, a Cow), Red (Karasu, a Crow), Yellow, (Inari, a Fox) or Green (Kappa, a Japanese turtle-like water spirit). The game consists of seven mini-games.

Pic Credit: Google Doodle

More on Tokyo Olympics 2020

119 athletes from India in Tokyo Olympics are vying for the medals with Weightlifter Mirabai Channu opening the tally for the country. Meanwhile, Badminton player P. V. Sindhu is going strong in the game with only a win away from securing another medal for India in Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, winning against the Chinese boxer Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, Lovlina Borgohain secured India's second medal. In other news, most decorated American gymnast Simone Biles bowed out from the tournament owing to her mental health issues.

IMAGE- GOOGLE DOODLE & FACEBOOK