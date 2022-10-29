Former Twitter CFO, Ned Segal Changes Bio After Being Sacked, Calls Himself 'Twitter Fan'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter came with the sacking of top executives including Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, and Head of Legal Affairs Vijaya Gadde. After being sacked, Segal was quick to change his bio on the microblogging platform, where now, he identifies himself as a Twitter fan among other titles. "Former CFO and current fan of @Twitter, dad, husband, proud San Franciscan, Giants fan, chocolate chip cookie connoisseur. He/him,” reads his bio.

In several threads shared on Twitter, Segal wrote: "Thursday concluded 5 years @twitter. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an incredible group of people building the world's town square for all of our stakeholders. The work isn't complete, but we made meaningful progress."

He further revealed that the last six months of talks about the acquisition were challenging, but also became a learning curve for him and his coworkers. "The past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years. You learn so much when times are challenging and unpredictable, when we are tired or feel our integrity questioned. Our team remained kind, respectful, and steadfast. They're lifelong friends,” he wrote.

The last 5 years have been the most fulfilling of my career. The people, the potential, and the importance of Twitter. The shifts in technology, politics, culture. This will be hard to beat… but after catching my breath, I’m going to try! In the meantime, see you on @twitter! — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) October 28, 2022

Ned Segal pens heartfelt note following the layoff

"I have great hope for @twitter. At its best, it democratizes communication and knowledge, ensuring accountability and equal distribution of info. It's a huge responsibility for everyone that shares in the work. I wish them strength, wisdom, and foresight," he added.

Several coworkers of the former chief financial officer expressed their gratitude and said that his presence will be deeply missed inside the office. "Highlight of my career working with and learning from you (especially this last 6 months), @nedsegal Thank you for your leadership, knowledge, perspective, mentorship and drive. Appreciate you! Thanks for being such an inspirational leader! #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith," wrote Stacey Conti, an employee at Twitter.