French Minister Who Won't Pay For Twitter's Blue Tick Concerned Over Elon Musk's Ambitions

As the world curiously watches Elon Musk introduce new changes on Twitter as the new CEO, a French minister remains aloof and unimpressed. Olivier Veran, a minister and a government spokesperson of France, has clearly stated that he will not be catering to Musk’s plan of charging Twitter users a monthly fee of $8 for a blue tick verification badge.

Apart from not hopping on the bandwagon of paying for blue ticks, the minister also expressed concerns that Musk’s business ambitions as the new CEO of Twitter seem far-fetched and alarming. "I invite them to decertify my account without delay if they consider that this is something that one has to start paying for," Veran told France 3 Television while stating that he is unsure about for how long he will continue to use Twitter.

He further added that going forward, he will “remain vigilant” about his activities on the global platform, now that it singlehandedly belongs to Elon Musk. “The fact that this major global tool belongs to one man, and that he displays ambitions that worry me a bit - at least some of them - means that I will remain vigilant and that I will take my own responsibilities if necessary,” he added. Veran, who has previously served as France’s health minister, runs a verified account on Twitter that has almost 425,000 followers.

Users fear rise of hate speech on Twitter as Musk introduces changes

The minister’s remarks come as Musk, who has vowed to turn Twitter into a platform of free speech, faces backlash for generating revenue through users, thus avoiding reliance on advertisers. In an attempt to do so, the billionaire has decided to charge a monthly subscription amount for features like blue tick. Several social media users have opposed the move, and have said that paying money on the platform only to have less content moderation and subsequently more misinformation and hate speech is futile.

However, the Twitter chief continues to pay no heed to his detractors, and has cheekily responded to them by tweeting: “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.” Musk took over as the CEO of Twitter on October 27 after he completed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social networking company.