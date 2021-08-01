Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat Launches New Filters To Celebrate The Occasion, Read Details

The popular image and video sharing social media applications Snapchat has launched new lenses on the occasion of International Friendship Day 2021. The new lenses or filters will enable users to share virtual hugs, happy moments and other related photos and videos with friends. The new Snapchat filters are designed to let friends create memories and wish each other with ease. Keep reading to know more about the Snapchat new feature.

Snapchat launches new Snap filters to celebrate Friendship Day 2021

Users can unlock the new filters for a limited amount of time

Users can scan the Snap code with Snapchat to access the filters. There are four such filters themed on International Friendship Day 2021 and they can be unlocked and used for a limited time. The lenses also involve AR games that can be played using the camera. The social media platform is known to add new features or filters at every festival and occasion to let users communicate via those. For instance, Snapchat launched the Olympic-themed Cameos in Chat and sticker drawer and they will be available throughout the duration of the Tokyo Games.

Snapchat has helped friends maintain their connection during the pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Snapchat has seen a rise among users as the platform allows people to share images and videos and keep a check on one another. According to Snapchat's second edition of the Friendship report, a digital connection among friends is more important in times of pandemic than it was ever before. A majority of people involved in the survey conducted by the social media company say that Snapchat has helped them stay connected and maintain their relationships. People have also indulged in deeper and more meaningful experiences on the application, rather than focusing on superficial topics only.

How to access the new Friendship Day 2021 Snapchat filters?