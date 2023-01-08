From Bookmarks To Long-form Tweets, Musk Announces Key Twitter Changes To Look Forward To

Twitter is set to undergo a major revamp in the coming weeks, as per updates shared by CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform. Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the billionaire listed a series of changes in Twitter’s interface that will be rolled out in mid-January and February.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," he wrote. The changes come after Musk made several tweaks since acquiring the company for $44 billion in late October.

Following the takeover, he announced in November that Twitter will now allow long-form tweets, thanks to an exceeded character limit of 280. "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," he said in November.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.



First part of a much larger UI overhaul.



Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later.



Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Twitter relaxes ban on political ads

Meanwhile, Twitter announced earlier this week that it will relax a ban from 2019 which restricted politicians and officials from sharing political ads and promoting specific causes. On January 3, the Twitter Safety account wrote, “We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate a public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ad policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks.”

“As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We'll share more details as this work progresses,” the statement read. Earlier in 2019, the social networking company banned political ads and justified the move stating that political influence should be “earned” not “bought.”