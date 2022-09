From 'Cricket' To 'Deadpool' The Best & Worst Of Twitter's 'One Word' trend

Twitter's one-word trend has gained momentum, with many users of the microblogging platform including notable personalities across the globe joining in. From US President Joe Biden to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the new trend has piqued everyone's curiosity as they unfurl their imagination. The trend is believed to have been started by American train service provider 'Amtrak' as they posed a Tweet simply mentioning "trains." As many continue to hop onto the 'Twitter one word trend', check out some of the best reactions so far.

Twitter one word trend - Some of the best reactions so far

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Congress — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) September 1, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

deadpool — Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022

you know his name — James Bond (@007) September 1, 2022

democracy — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) September 1, 2022

radio — NPR (@NPR) September 1, 2022

basketball — NBA (@NBA) September 1, 2022

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

science — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) September 1, 2022

science — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) September 1, 2022

wrestling — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2022

coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 1, 2022

maps — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 1, 2022

Mars — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) September 1, 2022

hotels — Marriott Bonvoy (@MarriottBonvoy) September 1, 2022

passwords — 1Password (@1Password) September 1, 2022

history — HISTORY (@HISTORY) September 1, 2022

Spam — Sean Tynan (@SeanTynan) September 1, 2022

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

socks — Hanes (@Hanes) September 1, 2022

cricket — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022

morning — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 1, 2022

baseball — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2022

Airplanes. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter recently mentioned that it's testing its edit feature. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".