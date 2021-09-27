In today's era, with social media, 'private is public'. From your pictures to your chats, everything is up there, on display. Till the time it is confined to your closed group- your family, and your friends, it's a boon but it becomes a bane, as soon as it comes to the strangers' purview. Similarly, when you are exposed to the pictures of your friends and family, it is a boon, but it becomes a bane as soon as you get exposed to the pictures, the posts you don't want to see. These are just a few examples, there are a lot more that makes us question what is the future of social media?

Now, in the fifth part of the panel discussions of Republic TV's 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, 26 September 2021, leading experts discussed 'What's Next For Social Media'. With Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy as the moderator, Pulkit Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, TrelI; CEO of APAC, and Chairman (India) of Dentsu Ashish Bhasin; Umang Bedi, Co-Founder Verse Innovation (Josh & Dailyhunt) and Advocate -Supreme Court of India Dr. Pawan Duggal shared their opinion on the ongoing discussions.

'Onus has to be on the platforms to really take the right steps in terms of AI, Ml': Umang Bedi

Treading on the job of underling how social media is a boon, Umang Bedi put forth ways in which the platforms give every individual a chance to connect with friends and families, and sometimes even add strangers to their little circle. With this, the Co-Founder of Verse Innovation, however, added that there comes a huge responsibility for social media channels, and there is a need for firm regulation. "We at Verse Innovation with Josh and Daily Hunt take that very seriously," he said.

Umang Bedi chalked out two paths that social media platforms really need to ponder on- The first one, as per him, is the privacy and security of the users, and the second one, is ensuring how the users don't go overboard. Pointing out that the time has come for the regulatory authorities to define these responsibilities for the platforms, the Co-Founder of Inverse Innovations hailed the new IT laws as a positive start.

"This is the first time that the Indian Homegrown social media apps are on a levelled field with global media giants," Umag Bedi said. "The onus has to be on the platforms to really take the right steps in terms of AI, Ml to weed off bad actors, bad content, fake profile, fake accounts and really curb six to seven areas of violating content which could be in areas of pornography and soft porn, down to hate speech and blood, gore or anything that can incite an audience," he added.

'Need for balance between privacy and regulations': Pulkit Agrawal

Pulkit Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Trell, unveiled during the discussion how the Internet allows anyone to launch apps. Having said that, he added how in order to create a large impact and value for the users, the creators must be very clear on the purpose of the network or the app being created.

"It becomes imperative for the platforms to start thinking about how to keep your users really sane, and at the same time ensure enough freedom so that they could interact with each other without having to worry about who is tracking them in certain ways," CEO & Co-Founder of Trell said. He underlining the need for a balance that the creators of networks or apps should keep in mind, and ensure that we evolve into the next era of the digital society that we are all part of.

'Self-regulation is better than govt regulation': Ashish Bhasin

Underlining that social media is a boon, Ashish Bhasin asserted how it has radicalized the world. Having said that, Ashish Bhasin put into words the fear of the millions of social media users- their data. "The social media giants today are sitting on so much information and have so much control and power that it is their responsibility to use them in a responsible manner", the CEO of APAC said, underlining that the companies have all that is needed be it technology, manpower or even money to regulate themselves.

"I just hope that as the time goes by, because this is a learning curve for everyone even for the social media giants, that they learn to use their immense knowledge, their immense people power, their money power, their tech capabilities. Only they can solve this problem by being responsible, being self-regulatory", Ashish Bhasin said.

'No option but to comply to IT Rules 2021': Pawan Duggal

Pawan Duggal began with calling the present era, the era of the Great Indian Vomitting Revolution where Indians are 'vomiting all sorts of information regarding their personal, profession lives on to social media' without having any idea of the legal ramification of the same. He highlighted that till recently, the India IT Act and Cyberlaw were the primary mother legislation on social media.

Social media platforms, as per Pawan Duggal, were enjoying a 'honeymoon period' until the IT Rules 2021 emerged as a game-changer. Pointing out why they were opposed by the social media platforms, he said," Firstly, they have asked these social media service providers to ensure compliance with these IT Rules otherwise their statutory exemption from legal liability will be snatched from them by operation of law." He moved on," Secondly, the IT rules have told these guys if they are not going to comply be prepared to be prosecuted and punished for various offences under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code."

Duggal added that those social media companies will have to tighten their belts. "The only way of going forward by them is to ensure the minimum level of compliance with the laws and the IT Act so as that they continue to retain the Suraksha kawach, the statutory exemption from legal activities," he concluded.