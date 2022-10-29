GM Temporarily Halts Advertising On Twitter After Tesla CEO & Rival Elon Musk's Takeover

US-based automobile giant General Motors (GM) has temporarily suspended advertisements on Twitter after Elon Musk completed the micro-blogging site's acquisition, ANI reported citing US media. On October 28, Musk announced that "the bird is freed" after he paid around $44 billion to take over Twitter and make it a private company. GM, which is one of the largest automakers in the US, is competing with Musk's Tesla in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla competitor General Motors temporarily suspends advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover, US media reported pic.twitter.com/CRtUMYLg2E — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

The automaker's decision comes after Musk, in his recent tweet to advertisers, said that Twitter would now aim for proper advertising to "delight, entertain and inform". "Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise", Musk's message read.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

GM, on the other hand, said that it would "understand the direction of the platform" under Twitter's new leadership during their brief halt, although interaction for customer care would continue.

Elon Musk hints plans for Twitter

While Musk said there won't be any immediate changes to Twitter's content moderation policies, he hinted apart from changes in advertising, about removing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Tweet Tiles. This feature is designed to create a market for NFT. However, Musk's previous tweet wherein he called them 'annoying' might lead to their end, reports say. The tech billionaire, who has been promoting his idea to create a 'digital town square', announced that "comedy is now legal on Twitter".

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes", Musk wrote in one of his tweets.

Meanwhile, Musk's Twitter buyout has prompted former CEO of the platform Jack Dorsey to introduce his own social media site named Bluesky. According to Dorsey, it would be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it".