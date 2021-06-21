Ghaziabad Police Rejects Twitter India's Plea To Join Probe Virtually, Issues Notice To MD

In a major development in the 'Ghaziabad fake hate video case', Loni Border Police Station has rejected Twitter India's MD Manish Maheshwari's request to join the investigation into the circulation of a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly man on the social media platform. Not only this, but the Loni Police Station has also served fresh notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and warned that 'action of non-cooperation' will be taken if he fails to attend the investigation.

Ghaziabad Police issues stern warning to Twitter India MD

In the fresh notice sent to Twitter India MD, the Police have asked Manish Maheshwari to appear in person before the police on June 24. "Failing to appear before the police would be considered as non-cooperation in the investigation & action will be taken as per law," reads the notice to Twitter India MD by Ghaziabad Police as reported by ANI.

Ghaziabad: Loni Border Police Station issues a fresh notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, asking him to appear in person before the police on June 24 in connection with Twitter posts by various people relating to assault on a Muslim man earlier this month pic.twitter.com/5gfpKUaIPK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2021

The following development comes after Ghaziabad Police sent a notice on June 17 and asked Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to appear in the Loni Border Police Station within a week's time to record his statement. However, Maheshwari offered to join through video conference the Ghaziabad police probe virtually.

Notably, the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists, and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over the circulation of the video in which an elderly man from a particular religious community claimed attack by some young men who also 'forced' him to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

The case against Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was lodged at the Loni Border police station on Wednesday evening, a day after the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over circulation of the video in which the elderly man from a particular religious community claimed attack by some young men who also 'forced' him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR states that Idrisi had "unnecessarily" made the video -- in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrates his ordeal -- with an intention to "create social disharmony" and shared it through his Facebook account. During the investigation, it was revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work.

