Google CEO Sundar Pichai Makes Big Statement On India's IT Rules As WhatsApp Twitter Block

With the government's new IT (Intermediary) Rules coming into force from May 25, Google has assured commitment to comply with the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Electronics & IT even as several social media platforms have expressed reservations in some form or the other. Backing the government's bid to 'scrutinize and adopt the regulatory framework,' Google's CEO Sundar Pichai asserted that the multinational Internet & technology company respects the local laws and complies with government requests, which is also highlighted in the firm's transparency reports.

Sundar Pichai's comments come at a time when Twitter - one of the many major social media outlets operating in India - expressed concerns over the new guidelines laid down whereas Facebook-owned WhatsApp has taken the Union Government to court, claiming that the new IT Rules violate freedom of expression and the right to privacy. Facebook itself has said it will comply, though it has some issues it wants to sort out.

Sundar Pichai sees it as a 'natural part of societies figuring out how to govern'

"It's obviously early days and our local teams are very engaged... we always respect local laws in every country we operate in and we work constructively. We have clear transparency reports, when we comply with government requests, we highlight that in our transparency reports," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a virtual conference with select reporters from the Asia Pacific on Thursday, as per PTI.

He added that the company respects the legislative processes, and in cases where it needs to push back, it does so. "It's a balance we have struck around the world," he said.

"So, we fully expect governments rightfully to both scrutinize and adopt regulatory frameworks. Be it Europe with copyright directive or India with information regulation etc, we see it as a natural part of societies figuring out how to govern and adapt themselves in this technology-intensive world," Pichai said, adding that Google engages constructively with regulators around the world, and participates in these processes.

WhatsApp takes Centre to court, Twitter seeks amendments

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has filed a petition in the Delhi HC on May 25, which was the last day to comply with the guidelines. Invoking the Supreme Court's verdict in the 2017 Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) vs Union Of India case, WhatsApp has argued that the traceability provision is against the fundamental right to privacy. In its petition, WhatsApp has sought direction from the court to declare the aforesaid traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people. The government not taken kindly to Twitter's statement, observing that the platform is trying to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy, citing 4 matters over which Twitter has purportedly not acted in the interest of the people of India, amid a larger list of complaints and a raging row.

What Centre's new IT rules for social media intermediaries say: