Google Creates COVID-19 Awareness With Doodle Illustrations; 'Wear A Mask, Save Lives'

As a Public Service Announcement, the search giant Google urged people to wear a mask with its doodle illustrations that said: "Wear a mask, Save lives".

Google

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, search giant Google urged people to wear a mask with creative doodle illustration. As part of a Public Service Announcement, google conveyed the message of "Wear a mask, Save lives". As the second wave of the pandemic has hit the world, new cases have been emerging every day. This message has come in order to create social awareness about wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. Similar, doodle was featured back in August 2020.

In order to show the Public Service Announcement about the COVID-19 prevention through its latest doodle, Google has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also includes information about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Google doodle

The Google doodle animates the Google logo in which all the letters are already wearing masks and layering over the other mask. When the cursor is placed on any of the letters it says, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives”.  The animated homepage of Google shows characters G-O-O-G-L-E immediately gets separated in order to follow social distancing norm. The letter 'L' is animated as a vaccine syringe.

When the letters are clicked it takes you to another page which states--'Wear a face cover', 'Wash your hands', 'keep a safe distance. It depicts a message about wearing masks and urges people to wear a face cover, wash hands, and keep a safe distance. It has three options Symptoms, Prevention and Treatments. When clicked on More Info, it will take the user to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, where the country's recent COVID-19 active cases and death toll can be witnessed.

Google also took to its official Instagram page and posted a video with the caption, "When it comes to masks, two is better than one. Do your part and help fight COVID-19 by layering two masks together."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 1,26,86,049
  • Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279
  • Active cases: 7,88,223
  • Death toll: 1,65,547
  • Total vaccination: 8,31,10,926

