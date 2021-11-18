Google Meet introduces two new background effects for video calls on the web application

Video calls are the major source of connectivity for professionals and individuals in the current era. Especially during the outspread of Coronavirus, when professionals and individuals had to work remotely, video calls and conferencing has been the primary medium of communication across the globe. Over the past few years, a video collaboration platform has gained immense popularity due to its user-friendly interface and the frequent addition of intuitive features. Most recently, Google Meet has added immersive backgrounds to its web application.

Using the background changer in Google Meet, web users will be able to change the appearance of the area/surface behind them, changing backgrounds or wallpapers. This time around, Google has added two new backgrounds that are animated in nature and are called Cafe and Condo. Interestingly, these backgrounds can be synchronized with the user's current time zone and climatic conditions. The features of the backgrounds make them unique and immersive.

Cafe and Condo reflect on user's current time zone

While announcing the two new backgrounds, Google mentions in an official Workspace Updates blog post that "We’re adding five new immersive backgrounds for Google Meet on the web." Adding to it, Google says "The backgrounds feature subtle animation that gives your background life or change your lighting. Cafe and condo interiors will have various iterations, such as snowy or rainy weather, which will help dispersed teams better represent their current time zone and climate." The feature will help Google Meet to rival applications like Zoom.

The Rapid Release Domains include gradual rollouts to eligible devices starting November 17, 2021. The Scheduled Release Domains include the gradual rollout to eligible devices starting on December 2, 2021. The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business Customers. The latest backgrounds from Google are available on Google Meet's web client and can be used before attending a video call on the platform. Users can access the setting from the new effects settings panel.

How to change the background in Google Meet?

Open the Google meet application. Tap on the 'New meeting' tile at the top of the screen to start a new meeting. The application will prompt with three options: get a link to share, start an instant meeting and schedule a meeting. Set up a Google Meets session as per needs. When in a Google Meets session on a phone, follow the steps given below to change the background.