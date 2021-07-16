Google New Feature Gives Users Access To Delete Last 15 Minutes Of Their Search History

Google has finally released a new privacy feature for their platform which was initially announced during Google I/O in May. The makers have now added a new privacy option for its users and it will allow them to clear the last 15 minutes of their search history. Being secure from cybercrimes has become a must in today’s time and it is good to see tech giants using some new features to keep their users’ data safe. A lot of information has been released by the makers about this new Google search history feature. Here is some more information to help out the tech geeks who have been searching about this feature. Read more

Google Search History new feature

The makers of this feature have shared an official blog post on their official website. This confirms that the new feature has already been released for some specific iOS users. The feature will be launched for Android in the second half of this year. This is certainly a useful feature for the people who usually share their devices with other users. After enabling this feature, the Google app will delete the history from your account. The default time frame for the feature has been set at 18 months and the users can modify this accordingly. To change this setting, open the Google app and tap on the profile icon. Then try to search for the Search history menu and change the time period accordingly.

Similar features like an incognito mode and auto-delete feature are already existing on the platform. But this ‘Delete last 15 mins’ option will certainly make the process even simpler for users who share a device. But it is strange to see Google rolling out this feature only for iOS users. Apart from this, Google is also working on releasing its new range of Pixel phones. The makers are currently planning to release Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL for its users. A new Android 12 beta version is also in the works by the company. This will only be released to a small group of people to test the new OS update. No other updates have surfaced on the internet about Google. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media handles.