Google 'Year In Search 2021': IPL, Neeraj Chopra, CoWin Among Top Indian Searches

Google has released its Year in Search list for 2021 on Wednesday showing a gamut of topics users across the world searched for in this calendar year. Among the Indian users, the most popular topics ranged from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to government's website for vaccination CoWin and from Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to the recipe for Matar Paneer. Following is the list of topics that are likely to be found in most of India's browsing history across different categories.

Top 10 overall Google searches

Indian Premier League (IPL)

CoWIN

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

COVID vaccine

Free Fire redeem code

Copa America

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Top 10 Google searches for personalities

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Shehnaz Gill

Raj Kundra

Elon Musk

Vicky Kaushal

P V Sindhu

Bajrang Punia

Sushil Kumar

Natasha Dalal

Top 10 Google searches for recipes

Enoki Mushroom

Modak

Methi Matar Malai

Palak

Chicken Soup

Porn Star Martini

Lasagna

Cookies

Matar Paneer

Kada

Top 10 Google searches for movies

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

Bell Bottom

Eternals

Master

Sooryavanshi

Godzilla vs Kong

Drishyam 2

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Top 10 Google searches for sports events

Indian Premier League

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

Copa America

Wimbledon

Paralympics

French Open

La Liga

English Premier League

