Google 'Year In Search 2021': IPL, Neeraj Chopra, CoWin Among Top Indian Searches

Google has released its Year in Search list for 2021 on Wednesday showing a gamut of topics users across the world searched for in this calendar year. Among the Indian users, the most popular topics ranged from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to government's website for vaccination CoWin and from Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to the recipe for Matar Paneer. Following is the list of topics that are likely to be found in most of India's browsing history across different categories.
Top 10 overall Google searches
- Indian Premier League (IPL)
- CoWIN
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- COVID vaccine
- Free Fire redeem code
- Copa America
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
Top 10 Google searches for personalities
- Neeraj Chopra
- Aryan Khan
- Shehnaz Gill
- Raj Kundra
- Elon Musk
- Vicky Kaushal
- P V Sindhu
- Bajrang Punia
- Sushil Kumar
- Natasha Dalal
Top 10 Google searches for recipes
- Enoki Mushroom
- Modak
- Methi Matar Malai
- Palak
- Chicken Soup
- Porn Star Martini
- Lasagna
- Cookies
- Matar Paneer
- Kada
Top 10 Google searches for movies
- Jai Bhim
- Shershaah
- Radhe
- Bell Bottom
- Eternals
- Master
- Sooryavanshi
- Godzilla vs Kong
- Drishyam 2
- Bhuj: The Pride of India
Top 10 Google searches for sports events
- Indian Premier League
- ICC T20 World Cup
- Euro Cup
- Tokyo Olympics
- Copa America
- Wimbledon
- Paralympics
- French Open
- La Liga
- English Premier League
