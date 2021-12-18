Google Year In Search 2021: What The World Wanted To Buy More Than Stocks? Read To Know

The term ‘bitcoin’ continues to garner substantial interest, as in 2021 people turned to Google to search for more information on it. Today, Bitcoin is one of the most trending topics on social media and search engines as data from several research services reveal that bitcoin, bitcoin price, bitcoin value and bitcoin mining were the top-five related keywords by the search volume. According to Google trends, bitcoin was also the term searched more than any other stock even though the cryptocurrency has taken multiple hits along the way.

The rising price of bitcoin and then sometimes stomach-churning corrections have drawn increasing interest. Some people seem to be excited about cryptocurrency even though the price trend of bitcoin has been guided by news and events from across regions and segments. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have also done online searches for bitcoin as probably a safe heaven or at least an alternative to traditional currency or stocks.

As per a Google trend graph, the interest in bitcoin has increased over time. Currently, it strikes a value of 100, which is the peak popularity for any term. Last year, bitcoin’s value was deemed at 10 - which now shows how the interest over time has gone up. According to Investopedia, in several nations, Google searches for “Bitcoin” even exceeded searches for “gold”.

This latest Google trend is now a reflection of the curiosity, interest and popularity growing around bitcoin. It shows that people across the world are keen to learn more about Bitcoin, understand the process and perhaps gain from it. Today, Bitcoin has inspired hundreds of imitators and it also remains the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, a distinction it has held throughout its decade-plus history.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency, a decentralised system that records transactions in a distributed ledger called a blockchain. It is the world's most expensive and popular cryptocurrency. It is also the first-ever cryptocurrency that was ever created.

Today, millions of people around the world are using cryptocurrencies as an investment and trading tool. Bitcoin was started by an unnamed developer who went by the internet name, 'Satoshi Nakamoto', who has become a Godlike figure in the crypto industry. Basically, Bitcoin is a virtual peer to peer currency that people can send to each other without the need for a third-party authority. The coin was created as an alternative to government currencies after the 2008 housing crash in the US, which wiped out billions from their economy.

(Image: Google/Unsplash)

