Government Shares Video Explaining YouTube Like And Subscribe Scam | WATCH

The benefits of the evolution of technology platforms and online commerce have also brought along nefarious designs for duping people and swindling money from them by tricking them using social engineering techniques. One of the ways adopted by cyber thieves is making people like and subscribe to YouTube videos offering part-time job opportunities and subsequently engaging them in cyber theft.

The Cyber threat awareness initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs released a video explaining how victims fall prey to the trap of cyber fraudsters.

Notably, according to news reports just in March in Chennai, there have been about 8 cases of YouTube job scams resulting in the loss of over Rs 60 Lakhs for one of the victims. As per the video released the potential victims are contacted on WhatsApp and Telegram to take up part-time work from home and part-time jobs inviting them to like and subscribe to videos on YouTube.

How victims are lured into part-time job schemes and defrauded?

Once the user accepts the part-time job offer he is duly paid nominal amounts for liking videos on YouTube. Subsequently, after winning the confidence of the victims they are also made to subscribe to a potentially lucrative investment plan. They are asked by the fraudsters to sign in to a portal and invest money in the plan.

Buoyed and tricked into small wins, the investors are asked to pool more money into the schemes to get higher returns. However, the returns appear on the website the money is not transferable and in no time the victim is blocked from all online platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Job App, Website, etc.

Earlier in May, a software engineer from Gurugram was duped at Rs 42 Lakh after he was added to a Telegram group. He was contacted on WhatsApp informing him about a part-time job offer of earning money by liking videos on YouTube. The victim accepted the offer after which he was also asked to buy an investment plan, he accepted that too however could not withdraw money, police said.

In a recent incident, a Pune-based ophthalmologist was approached by scammers who gained her trust through manipulative tactics. They offered her money by liking YouTube videos and then investing in a cryptocurrency scheme. The woman later transferred about Rs 24 Lakhs into two bank accounts. When she later attempted to withdraw the money she could not. The scammers asked her to deposit Rs 30 Lakhs more to withdraw the previous amount however she refused and later realised she has been deceived.