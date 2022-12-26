Hacker Claims To Have Stolen Data Of 400mn Twitter Users; Sets Negotiation Terms With Musk

The problems for Twitter's new owner Elon Musk are piling up as a hacker claims that they have data of around 400 million Twitter users. A Hacker named Ryushi has claimed to have hacked the personal data of millions of Twitter users and is asking Musk to purchase the data to avoid a data breach fine from the EU. The Hacker shared a sample of the data online and it includes names of personalities like Donald Trump Jr, Steve Wozniak, Charlie Puth, etc. What makes the matter even worse is the fact that an Israeli Cybercrime intelligence company has stated that the claims made by the hacker could possibly be true.

In his post on LinkedIn, Ryushi said, “Twitter or Elon Musk if you are reading this you are already risking a GDPR fine over 5.4m breach imagine the fine of 400m users breach source. Your best option to avoid paying $276 million USD in GDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533m users being scraped) is to buy this data exclusively.” The post grabbed many eyeballs after an Israeli Cybercrime company named Hudson Rock stated that the claims made by the Hacker can be considered as a “legitimate threat”. The company asserted, “At this stage, it is not possible to fully verify that there are indeed 400,000,000 users in the database. From an independent verification, the data itself appears to be legitimate and we will follow up with any developments.”

The data was obtained in early 2022 when Twitter was vulnerable, claims the Intelligence Company

The hacker has managed to reveal the alleged data of several prominent personalities. The list includes US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Business tycoon Kevin O’Leary, and many others. Hudson Rock also alleges that the hacker claimed that the data was obtained in early 2022 due to the “vulnerability of Twitter” at that time. The hacker now intends to make the Tesla CEO buy the data. Ever since the Tesla CEO formally took over the social media networking site, Musk has been embroiled in numerous controversies. If the current claims by the hacker hold any grounds, then Musk will have to struggle with a lot on his shoulders.