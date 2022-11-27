Home 'tweet' Home: How 'The Simpsons' Predicted Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition In 2015

In the television world, The Simpsons often takes the top spot when it comes to being a fortune teller. The animated sitcom, time and time again, has featured multiple events that have found their way into real life, such as Donald Trump’s presidential re-run in 2024 and Germany winning the World Cup in 2014.

Now, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has found an eerie resemblance to an event in the show which has lately transpired in his life. On Saturday, the billionaire shared a still from The Simspons and claimed that the show had predicted his recent takeover of the social media platform Twitter.

“Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” he wrote in the caption of the tweet, which comprises the still. The image displays fictional character Lisa Simpson looking after a birdhouse that has a ‘Home Tweet Home’ sign affixed to it. What makes things uncanny is the title of the episode, ‘The Musk Who Fell to Earth’. According to the New York Post, it aired in 2015, and comprised a character named Elon Musk, who made his entry through a rocket ship.

Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12 pic.twitter.com/yVmWGwrYY6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

What happens in the 2015 episode?

“Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says in the show. The character, seemingly inspired by the billionaire, then removes his helmet and says: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.” Lisa responds: “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.”

The episode then goes on to feature a revamped birdhouse with a flock of birds surrounding it. “I guess humanity wants its change once birdhouse at a time,” says Lisa, as Musk returns back to his spaceship. Musk’s recent tweet about the episode has garnered various reactions, including from one Twitter user who wrote: “The Simpson is like the Bible, Jules Verne's imagination or Leonardo da Vinci notes.” Another user quipped “Elon Musk just admitted that he’s a little girl.”