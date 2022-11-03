How About 60% Off? Zomato Wades Into Twitter Blue Tick Row With Bargaining Offer For Musk

The whole world went into a frenzy when Elon Musk announced that Twitter will now charge $8/per month for the blue tick of verification. After the announcement, while some criticised the step, stating that it will cause a hindrance to the free press, the big brands decided to have a field day with this decision.

Getting on the bandwagon, Zomato decided to put out a cheeky tweet on Thursday offering a proposition to the Tesla CEO. Zomato wrote, “ok Elon how about $8 with 60% off up to $5.”

Zomato's 'combo offer' for Musk

Keeping up with the trend, last week, the food delivery app went to Instagram to post another funny meme. In the post, it captioned, “elon has won tonight's free dinner - let that sink in”. In the photoshopped image, Zomato showed Musk asking them to send “veg pizza+coke” in return for a free Tesla.

Elon Musk took this decision stating that it will prevent the issue with bots and will lead to a new revenue generation stream for the company. The Tesla CEO took the world by storm when he bought the microblogging background and acquired a 100% stake in it.

Defending this decision Musk asserted that the price is adjusted in accordance to the purchasing power parity. He tweeted, “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b*****it. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”