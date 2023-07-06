How Is META's App Threads Different From Elon Musk-led Twitter?

On Wednesday, Meta launched an application aiming to compete with Twitter, seemingly targeting individuals seeking an alternative to Elon Musk's frequently modified social media platform. Branded as Threads, this fresh release from Meta is promoted as a text-based rendition of Instagram, their photo-sharing app, intended to offer users a distinct area for immediate updates and public discussions.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday in the UK, the app was made available in Apple and Google Android app stores across over 100 countries, including the US, India, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Notably, early adopters of the app include renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, pop star Shakira, and billionaire Mark Cuban among other media outlets.

Similiarities and differences between Threads & Twitter

Surfing through the Threads app, one can observe that users get a microblogging experience akin to Twitter, signaling Meta Platforms' preparedness to directly compete with the platform. This move comes in response to Elon Musk's turbulent ownership of Twitter, which has led to a series of unfavourable alterations that have disenchanted both users and advertisers.

The app features buttons that enable users to engage with a "thread" by liking, reposting, replying, or quoting it. Additionally, there are counters that display the number of likes and replies a post has accumulated.

What is the limit vis-à-vis characters and media uploads?

Unlike Twitter's 280-character limit, posts on the Threads app are allowed up to 500 characters. This expanded character limit provides users with more space to express themselves. Furthermore, posts can include links, photos, and videos that can be up to five minutes in duration.

Additionally, Threads allows 10 media uploads per post regardless of it being a photo or a video. Twitter, however, restricts the user to four photos per tweet or only one video.

What is the Meta connection between Instagram & Threads?

Users of Instagram will have the convenience of logging into the new app using their existing usernames and will be able to follow the same accounts as they do on Instagram. However, new users who do not have an Instagram account will be required to set one up in order to access the new app.

How is Threads going to ensure privacy?

Meta has placed significant emphasis on user safety by enforcing Instagram's community guidelines and offering tools to allow users control over who can mention or reply to them. However, the release of Meta's new app, Threads, has sparked concerns regarding data privacy.

According to the app's data privacy disclosure on the App Store, Threads has the potential to collect various forms of personal information, including health data, financial information, contact details, browsing and search history, location data, purchase details, and what is described as "sensitive info." These privacy concerns have raised questions regarding the extent and usage of the data collected by the app.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey pointed it out in a tweet on Tuesday: “All your Threads are belong to us” that included a screenshot of the disclosure. Musk replied “yeah.”

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Meta faces roadblocks in the European Union

Threads will not be introduced in the European Union due to the region's stringent data privacy regulations. Meta has notified Ireland's Data Privacy Commission, as the main privacy regulator for the EU, that there are currently no plans to release Threads in the 27-nation bloc, reports AP. Meta's regional headquarters in Dublin makes the Irish watchdog responsible for overseeing its privacy practices.

While Threads had garnered anticipation with its listing on Apple's UK App Store earlier, it was notably absent from the French, German, and Dutch versions of the store. Although Meta is working towards expanding the app's availability to more countries, it cites regulatory uncertainties as the reason behind its decision to postpone the launch of Threads in Europe.