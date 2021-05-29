How To Use Twitter Spaces? Check Out The Features And Steps To Use Twitter Spaces

Podcasts are becoming more popular now and numerous applications are creating stages for clients to tune in to digital recordings. Numerous applications have been fanning out to such organizations to give the clients more substance on their foundation. Twitter is probably the furthest down the line application to the scene and has concocted another live sound discussion stage called Spaces. Numerous individuals have been wanting to learn how to use Twitter Spaces.

How to use Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is the new stage for clients to have live discussions. This stage is public, and any client can tune in to or have sound discussions on this stage. Clients would have to refresh the Twitter application to its most recent rendition to utilize Spaces. Numerous clients have been befuddled about how Twitter Spaces functions and the Twitter Spaces Features. This guide will provide the people with the steps to use Twitter Spaces and its features:

The creator of a Space is the Host. As a Host on iOS, the user can start a Space in two ways: Long press on the Tweet compose on their Home Timeline and then tap the new Spaces icon (multiple circles forming a diamond shape) on the far left. Or, tap on their profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces.

Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a Listener, including people who don’t follow the users. Listeners can be directly invited into Space by DMing them a link to Space, Tweeting out a link, or sharing a link elsewhere.

Up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time. When starting a Space, a Host can pick who can speak by choosing from Everyone, People they follow, or Only people they invite to speak, which lets them send DM invites.

Once Space has started, the Host can manage who can speak by granting and revoking speaking permissions to participants in the Space. Listeners can request permission to speak from the Host by tapping on the Request icon below the microphone.

When creating a Space, the user’s mic will be off to start. When ready, tap Start your Space.

Allow mic access (speaking ability) to Speakers by toggling Allow mic access to on.

As a Listener, the user can choose whether or not they want to see captions (if Hosts/Speakers have turned them on) by tapping the View Captions button on or off in your Spaces settings.

The users have the option to add a Description or name to their Space. This can also be modified at any point while their Space is active.

IMAGE: TWITTERSPACES TWITTER