I&B Ministry Blocks 18 Indian YouTube News Channels Under IT Rules For Spreading Fake News

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Monday, April 4, issued orders to block 22 YouTube-based news channels under the IT Rules, 2021. The Ministry also blocked three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website.

As per the Ministry's statement, the blocked YouTube channels that had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crores, were used as a medium to circulate fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive considering national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order.

Indian YouTube-based news channels banned

It is to be noted that for the first time an action has been taken against Indian YouTube-based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year. About 18 Indian and 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels have been blocked through the recent blocking order.

According to the press statement, these YouTube channels posted fake news on various subjects including the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, and other security matters. Also, certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan was blocked.

It was further noted that most of the content posted by the Indian YouTube-based channels was related to the ongoing situation like the Russia-Ukraine war, which aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a statement, "The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic".

It added that with an aim to increase the virality of content on social media, false thumbnails were used and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered. It was further observed that in a few cases, systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.

Since December 2021, the Ministry has issued orders to block 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts for spreading fake news or misinformation on subjects related to national security, sovereignty, the integrity of India, public order, etc.

The Indian government remains committed to ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment and blocking all the accounts that attempt to circulate false details about India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order.

(Image: PTI/PIB)