In the era of artificial intelligence, things have become easily accessible virtually. Today, AI systems can do all sorts of things, including assisting someone in finding a partner and providing emotional support and companionship.

A specifically-designed system, called 'companionship bots', has been developed to help humans on the other side of the screen comfortable by fostering real-life connections. The popularity of chatbots rallied after the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns where people were isolated from the rest of the world.

In such an instance of AI-human relationships, a divorced man named TJ Arriaga, a musician by profession started conversing with an AI named 'Phaedra'. The AI bot is designed as a young woman with a green dress and brown hair.

He held plenty of personal conversations with Phaedra, which comes from a company called Replika. The man aged 40, would also change her appearance frequently as per his choice. The AI bot company is well-known for offering AI companionship to those who require an empathetic friend.

Divorced man disappointed after 'steamy' talks

According to reports, the man would communicate with the AI bot but sudden personality changes in products can leave a person in irreversible shock. He was disappointed after attempting to have 'steamy' conversations, which the bot snubbed.

"Can we talk about something else?" Phaedra told to the musician when he tried to initiate 'steamy' conversations.

The man felt 'loss again' and said, "It feels like a kick in the gut. I realized: 'Oh, this is that feeling of loss again."

In the decade of technological advancement, similar incidents have been reported where AI bots leave humans dismayed after they try to form more personal connections.

In a similar instance recently, a man claimed that his AI girlfriend saved him from getting a divorce from his wife. The virtual affair saved his marriage, and he never discussed his AI girlfriend with his wife.