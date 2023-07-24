'I Was Fired': Twitter Floods With Memes As Elon Musk's Blue Bird EXits The Cage

With the old Twitter bird put to rest and the birth of X, it was only a matter of time before the logo change became the talk of the digital town. As Elon Musk unveiled the brand-new change, Twitter users took to their handles to share their thoughts on it. While some celebrated it with hilarious memes, others ruminated and paid tribute to the old blue icon.

"Bye our friend You will be missed," one user wrote, as another wondered, "seriously this new is upsetting me so much, why the need to do this." "A sad day indeed! Just goes to show, rich kids can buy and change anything!" a third user quipped in response to an animated picture of a bird outside a building that reads "I was fired."

Take a look at some of the memes:

I'm calling it TwiX from now on, and no-one can stop me. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/dsaIctroNj — BitMissing (@bit_missing) July 24, 2023

Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino welcome X

Some users pointed out how quick the revamp was, given that the billionaire only announced it a day before. On Sunday, Musk shared a series of tweets that teased the launch of X. "“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." he wrote.

The Twitter boss also shared a poll to ask users whether the platform's default should be black, a color that lately seems to have fascinated him. Hours before the launch of X, Musk shared an old image of herself making a sign of the letter using his hands, hinting that the idea struck him years ago.

According to Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino, X comes as a second chance for the company to reinvent itself. "Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she said in a tweet on Monday.