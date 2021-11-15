Iceland Tourism Posts Hilarious Ad With 'Metaverse' Reference & Zuckerberg Responds; Watch

Metaverse is a relatively new concept that contains the inclusion of living beings into a virtual and interactive universe that exists on the internet and is accessible via virtual and augmented reality. The term has recently gained popularity as Facebook announced its commitment towards the development of the Metaverse, and changed its name to Meta. However, the concept has got mixed reactions over time and some people have even made fun of it.

Most recently, Iceland Tourism posted a video on its official social media handles. Apparently, this video makes fun of Mark Zuckerberg and his company's vision to develop the metaverse, as the actor in the advertisement invites viewers to the 'Icelandverse'. The term has been created from 'Metaverse'. The actor was dressed like Zuckerberg and was named 'Zack Mosbergsson', who is the Chief Visionary Officer of the Icelandverse in the advertisement.

Read how the Iceland Tourism advertisement makes fun of the Metaverse

"Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird. Some said it's not possible, some said it's out of reach, to them we say it's already here" said the actor in the commercial.

"And what do we call this not so new chapter in human connectivity, the Icelandverse: enhanced actual reality without silly-looking headsets. In our open-world experience, everything is real," added the actor. It is quite clear that the advertisement has been created as a funny take on the metaverse as it has boldly used similar terms that one uses to describe the Metaverse.

So far, the video has got more than 922,500 views on Facebook and has more than 6800 reactions. Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg commented on the video, saying, "Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too."

To this, Iceland Tourism replied "Oh, hi Mark! You're always welcome, Icelandverse is open 24/7!"

While the advertisement is designed to promote tourism on Island, it focuses too much on the downsides of the metaverse, which is supposed to be the next big thing in wireless connectivity technology. Nevertheless, the banter is being appreciated by social media users.