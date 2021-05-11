'Icing On The Cake,' says Himanta Biswa Sarma As Amul Marks His CM-ship, Puns On His Name

Congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, the country's leading dairy brand Amul on May 10 took to its official Twitter handle to share a topical doodle. The post was shared with the heading, "Amul Topical: New CM of Assam chosen!" In the advert, the creators gave the tagline, "SAR, MAKHAN KHAO" and played with the initials of Sarma and wrote, "ISPAR BISWAS KARO " (a play on his name, clearly). This doodle has so far received over 2,380 Likes and 331 retweets.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's response

The newly elected Assam CM Sarma retweeted the post later on Monday and thanked Amul for featuring him in the post. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 10, 2021 ~ A Great Day Indeed and the icing on the cake was this #AmulTopical Thank you, Amul Coop".

May 10, 2021 ~ A Great Day Indeed 💖



And the icing on the cake was this #AmulTopical



Thank you @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/4mhArNnYqO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as 15th Assam CM

Ushering in his maiden term as Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister along with 12 other cabinet ministers. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered Sarma's oath ceremony at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other cabinet ministers.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

After taking oath Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and sought their blessings in the new journey. He also took the opportunity to address issues of the State, among which the most important was the COVID-19 situation in Assam. Describing it as 'alarming', the newly sworn-in CM asserted, "We have seen that our daily cases have crossed almost 5000. Tomorrow when we meet for the first time in the cabinet, we'll discuss the COVID situation from all perspectives & we'll take all measures required to contain the COVID outbreak".

Amul share more such Topicals

In a series of doodles, Amul also shared doodles for DMK Chief MK Stalin and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan. On May 4, Amul took to its official Twitter handle to share a topical doodle. Playing with words in the advert, the creators wrote, "MK Stalwin!" In another twist, they used the initials of DMK and wrote, "Delicious Mix in Kitchen".

Meanwhile, congratulating Pinarayi Vijayan to win Kerala Assembly elections, the leading dairy brand took to its official Twitter handle and shared a doodle with a caption, "Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF triumphant in Kerala elections!"

(Image Credits: ANI/@himantabiswa/TWITTER)