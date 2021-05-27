'If We Can, Others Can': Koo Founder Backs New IT Rules Amid Non-compliance By Twitter

With the government's new IT (Intermediary) Rules coming into force from May 25, co-founder & CEO of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Thursday asserted that the guidelines are all in 'favour of the users', and reiterated its promise of 'compliance' to the said guidelines. The statement of the co-founder of the Indian microblogging and social networking service holds relevance at a time when several social media sites like Twitter and Whatsapp have expressed reservations to the said guidelines in some form or the other.

Rules necessary: Koo's co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna

Radhakrishna asserted that the said guidelines have put everyone on a level ground. Comparing IT Rules to traffic rules, he asserted," Just like if you don't have rules on road, people will start jumping signals, if you don't have rules on the social media platform rogue elements will create a ruckus." Backing the rules, he added, "With the rules in place, the rogue elements will think twice before saying all that they would have just said out loud in normal circumstances."

Refuting claims that the new rules were a blot on the freedom of speech of citizens, Radhakrishna affirmed that the Indian microblogging and social networking service was founded with the sole aim of promoting freedom of speech and making the voice of the people heard. "If Koo can comply, without hindering free speech of its users, all other platforms can as well."

He further moved forward to give a word of advice to the platforms that have not yet complied with the new guidelines. He said, "India is a democracy and in every democracy, there is an elected representative, and all the companies-those that are based here as well as those who are doing business here should comply to the norms, which includes accepting these rules/guidelines."

Twitter seeks amendments

Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people. The government not taken kindly to Twitter's statement, observing that the platform is trying to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy, citing 4 matters over which Twitter has purportedly not acted in the interest of the people of India, amid a larger list of complaints and a raging row. The Centre, however, called it out over a range of matters, flagging instances when it felt it had definitely not acted in Indians' interest and highlighted that Twitter was trying to

What Centre's new IT rules for social media intermediaries say:

Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. Such a complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf

Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident in India

Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident in India

Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident in India

Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary

An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc

In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary

