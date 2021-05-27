'If We Can, Others Can': Koo Founder Backs New IT Rules Amid Non-compliance By Twitter

Quick links:
PTI/Twitter
With the government's new IT (Intermediary) Rules coming into force from May 25, co-founder & CEO of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Thursday asserted that the guidelines are all in 'favour of the users', and reiterated its promise of 'compliance' to the said guidelines. The statement of the co-founder of the Indian microblogging and social networking service holds relevance at a time when several social media sites like Twitter and Whatsapp have expressed reservations to the said guidelines in some form or the other.
Radhakrishna asserted that the said guidelines have put everyone on a level ground. Comparing IT Rules to traffic rules, he asserted," Just like if you don't have rules on road, people will start jumping signals, if you don't have rules on the social media platform rogue elements will create a ruckus." Backing the rules, he added, "With the rules in place, the rogue elements will think twice before saying all that they would have just said out loud in normal circumstances."
Refuting claims that the new rules were a blot on the freedom of speech of citizens, Radhakrishna affirmed that the Indian microblogging and social networking service was founded with the sole aim of promoting freedom of speech and making the voice of the people heard. "If Koo can comply, without hindering free speech of its users, all other platforms can as well."
He further moved forward to give a word of advice to the platforms that have not yet complied with the new guidelines. He said, "India is a democracy and in every democracy, there is an elected representative, and all the companies-those that are based here as well as those who are doing business here should comply to the norms, which includes accepting these rules/guidelines."
Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people. The government not taken kindly to Twitter's statement, observing that the platform is trying to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy, citing 4 matters over which Twitter has purportedly not acted in the interest of the people of India, amid a larger list of complaints and a raging row. The Centre, however, called it out over a range of matters, flagging instances when it felt it had definitely not acted in Indians' interest and highlighted that Twitter was trying to
(Credit-PTI/Twitter)