Indian Users React With Memes Over Reports Of Being Charged More Than US For Twitter Blue

The launch of Twitter’s monthly subscription service across the world came as a bitter shock rather than an exciting surprise for the people of India, who were reportedly asked to pay Rs. 719 each month to avail the blue tick feature, with the some nations relishing the same for a lesser price, at $7.99.

The disparity in the prices for Twitter Blue was pointed out by several Indians, who swiftly flocked to Twitter with reactions, memes, and remarks. Addressing ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk, one user wrote: “At this price its something only the elite can afford on a regular basis . Me, i am just going to pay for a month so that i can rub it in everyone's face and then cancel Sorry @elonmusk , just being Indian.”

Twitter Blue in India for Rs. 719 ($8.90)?



Didn't @elonmusk say the price will be set according to the purchasing power of the country?



India kaha se aamir lg rha hai bhai tumko 🤔🤔🤔 — CA Kamal Jindal (@CAKAMALDEEP) November 11, 2022

There are reports out that Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 719 . At this price its something only the elite can afford on a regular basis . Me, i am just going to pay for a month so that i can rub it in everyone's face and then cancel . Sorry @elonmusk , just being Indian — Dr.Satish Alavandar (@satishalavandar) November 11, 2022

The price of Twitter Blue in India is as follows:



US$ 7.99/pm

1 US$ = INR 80.82



Price = Rs. 645.75

Plus GST @ 12%: 77.49

Total: Rs. 723.24



Amount Twitter is demanding: Rs. 719 pm



Numbers don't match

and as a CA if numbers don't match

then we don't trust pic.twitter.com/X5wbRBhHs0 — Revolutionary Raja Ram for Tax & Economic Reforms (@abhishekrajaram) November 11, 2022

Twitter Blue garners mixed reactions in India

A third user said that Musk should not be under the impression that India is a relatively richer country than the US. “Twitter Blue in India for Rs. 719 ($8.90)? Didn't @elonmusk say the price will be set according to the purchasing power of the country? India kaha se aamir lg rha hai bhai tumko (India seems wealthy from which angle to you, brother).”

One user also claimed that the decision to charge Indian users more than those in the US is a wise business tactic of milking large sums of money. “Hearing twitter blue tick at Rs 719/- for India. It's higher that'll USA ..Musk kaka knows where to milk,” the user said.

Musk’s Twitter Blue service was reportedly launched just recently, just days after he had said that the rollout will take “Hopefully, less than a month.” While some users have been willing to switch to the paid service, others have warned that it could result in a surge of fake accounts posing as verified prominent figures on the platform.