Indians Spent Nearly 5 Hrs Daily On Phone Apps In Q3 2021, Finds App Annie's New Report

A recent report by mobile data and analytics company App Annie revealed the average daily spending time on mobile applications in different countries across the world for the third quarter this year. In the list for the previous quarter, India had ranked 3rd. In the new list, South Korea overtook India for the 3rd position with five hours being the daily average time spent by South Koreans on mobile applications.

During the second quarter of 2021, Indian smartphone users were ranked third with an average usage time of 4.6 hours per day, but despite slipping a rank this quarter, the average app using time has increased. Currently, Indians spent an average of 4.8 hours each day on mobile applications.

Which country spends the highest time using mobile applications?

Indonesian citizens hold the first position in the list by spending an average of 5.5 hours a day on their smartphones, followed by Brazil which at 5.4 hours a day. Apart from India, citizens in Mexico and Japan are also averaging 4.8 hours in using mobile applications.

As per App Annie's 'State of Mobile Market in Q3 2021,' mobile applications were downloaded worldwide around 36 billion times in the Q3 of this year, and overall app-related expenditure was $34 billion. Both these figures are new quarter-to-quarter records.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2021, the daily average spending time on smartphone applications in the United States, Turkey, India, and Mexico surpassed four hours for the first time. In Q1 2021, Indian mobile phone users had appeared to be investing 80% more time on their phones than they were in Q1 2019. In Brazil, Indonesia, and South Korea, the average daily time spent on cellphones rose to almost five hours, according to the App Annie report.

Meanwhile, the average time spent on a smartphone application by an Indian user has considerably increased from 3.3 hours per day in 2019 to 3.7 hours per day in 2020, which is a nearly 39% increase in a year. Zerodha (finance) and WhatsApp, Instagram, MX TakaTak (social networking), and MX Player were the most popular new applications in India at the time, followed by Netflix and Amazon Prime (Content streaming). In regard to OS use, Android has a 95% market share in India, and iOS has a 5% share.

(Image: Unsplash)