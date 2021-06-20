India's Permanent Mission To UN Responds On Concerns Over New IT Rules, Justifies The Laws

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) responded to the concerns raised by the Special Procedures Branch of the Human Rights Council regarding the country's new IT rules and noted that the laws were finalized only after holding consultations with various stakeholders since 2018. Noting that India's Democratic credentials were 'well recognised,' India's Permanent Mission wrote to the Special Rapporteurs elaborating on the new IT rules and why it was necessary to be implemented.

India's Permanent Mission to UN responds on new IT rules

"The Rules are designed to empower ordinary users of social media. The victims of abuse at social media platforms shall have a forum for redressal of their grievances," a press release quoting India's Permanent Mission's response to the UN read.

The Permanent Mission of India's response to the UN noted that the enactment of new IT Rules was essential citing widespread concerns about issues relating to increased instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, including inducement for recruitment of terrorists, circulation of obscene content, spread of disharmony, financial frauds, incitement of violence, public order etc.

Citing the Supreme Court judgements in the Prajwala case of 2018 and Facebook v. Union of India in 2019, India's Permanent Mission noted that the judiciary had directed the government to frame necessary guidelines to eliminate child pornography and frame proper regime to find out the persons, institutions, and bodies who were the originators of such content messages respectively. Noting that it had become necessary to seek such information from the intermediaries, it highlighted that the Rajya Sabha had urged the Centre repeatedly to strengthen the legal framework and make the social media platforms accountable under the Indian laws.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook broad consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders, including individuals, civil society, industry association and organisations and invited public comments to prepare the draft Rules. Thereafter, an inter-ministerial meeting had discussed in detail the comments received in detail and, accordingly, the Rules were finalized," India's Permanent Mission wrote in his response to the UN.

Further, it noted that the new IT rules had been notified in February 2021 following which companies had three months to comply with the new guidelines. The social media companies are required to appoint India based grievance redressal officer, compliance officer and nodal officer to enable the users of social media, who have a grievance to have recourse for its redressal, it added. It also highlighted that the identity of the originator would only be sought if a viral message has led to riots, mob lynchings or involvement in the morphing of a woman's picture, child pornography etc.

"The role of the Grievance Officer appointed under the new IT Rules is to receive user complaints and thereafter, dispose it off. The number of such complaints received need to be reported to the Government every month,"

The Government of India fully recognises and respects the right of privacy, as pronounced by the Supreme Court of India in K.S. Puttusamy case. Privacy is the core element of an individual's existence and, in light of this, the new IT Rules seeks information only on a message that is already in circulation that resulted in an offence. The Rules have framed in exercise of the statutory powers of the IT Act, fully taking into account the principles of reasonableness and proportionality.

Twitter no longer an intermediary

On Wednesday, government sources had indicated to Republic that Twitter had lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

However, government sources stated on Wednesday that Twitter has now lost intermediary status implying that it will be treated like any other digital news publisher now. This means that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user. Other significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn enjoy this protection shield granted under Section 79 of the IT Act as they have complied with the new rules.