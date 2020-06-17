Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Says The Platform Stands For Elevating Black Voices

Instagram's CEO Adam Mosseri on June 15 reportedly said that the company will delve deep and take a look at the situation at how their product impacts communities. He also said that the image-sharing platform "stands for elevating Black voices". Mosseri reportedly said in a statement that they have witnessed a huge movement all around the world and have seen several communities on Instagram demand justice and express solidarity after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He further added that the social media platform is raising awareness for the equality of Black people everywhere.

1/ We stand in solidarity with the Black community. But that’s not enough. Words are not enough. That’s why we’re committed to looking at the ways our policies, tools, and processes impact Black people and other underrepresented groups on Instagram.https://t.co/rVM3E0rFHA — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 15, 2020

2/ Addressing the feedback we get has always been an integral part of how we work, and has helped us build a better Instagram for everyone. We’re going to focus on four areas:



• Harassment

• Account verification

• Content distribution

• Algorithmic bias — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 15, 2020

3/ It’s not enough to simply celebrate or amplify Black voices on Instagram. We need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect them as well, and doing so requires we address the specific ways they’re impacted. — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 15, 2020

4/ Our focus will start with Black community, but we’re also going to look at how we can better serve other underrepresented groups. Instagram should be a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to express themselves, and I’m hoping this will get us closer to that. — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 15, 2020

'Taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently'

Mosseri reportedly said that they have put a lot of efforts to better understand the impact their platform has on different groups. He also added that they need to support the Black Community within their organisation as well as on the platform. One of the ways to do this is by "taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently", specifically around harassment, account verification, distribution and algorithmic bias, added Mosseri.

'Black Lives Matter' movement was started in the US after an African-American man, George Floyd, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Image: AP