Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Says The Platform Stands For Elevating Black Voices

Instagram's CEO Adam Mosseri reportedly said that the company will delve deep and take a look at the situation at how their product impacts community.

Instagram's CEO Adam Mosseri on June 15 reportedly said that the company will delve deep and take a look at the situation at how their product impacts communities. He also said that the image-sharing platform "stands for elevating Black voices". Mosseri reportedly said in a statement that they have witnessed a huge movement all around the world and have seen several communities on Instagram demand justice and express solidarity after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He further added that the social media platform is raising awareness for the equality of Black people everywhere. 

'Taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently'

Mosseri reportedly said that they have put a lot of efforts to better understand the impact their platform has on different groups. He also added that they need to support the Black Community within their organisation as well as on the platform. One of the ways to do this is by "taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently", specifically around harassment, account verification, distribution and algorithmic bias, added Mosseri.
'Black Lives Matter' movement was started in the US after an African-American man, George Floyd, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin. 

