Instagram Creators Can Now Publish Subscriber-only Posts And Reels Via New Feature; Read

Earlier this year, social media major Instagram released paid subscriptions for content creators as a way to generate a predictable income. While the feature is being tested since the beginning of this year, hitherto only 10 creators were granted access to the feature. However, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri mentioned in his latest video that the feature has now been rolled out for thousands of creators. Furthermore, Mosseri announced the addition of some extra features to Instagram subscriptions.

Instagram adds features to its subscription model

Initially, creators could post subscriber-only stories and perform subscriber-only livestreams. Furthermore, subscribers are given special badges when they pay for a creator. Going forward, Instagram subscriptions will be updated with more features including Subscriber chats, Subscriber reels, Subscriber posts and Subscribers' home. These additions were announced by Mosseri through a tweet on July 14, 2022.

In other words, creators can now push more content for their subscribers than ever before. They will be able to publish exclusive posts and stories for their subscribers, which will make it easier for them to justify the subscription price. Further, Subscriber-only chats will allow up to 30 people to talk to the creator. The chats will be available for 24 hours only. Last but not least, there will be a Subscriber Home tab that will let subscribers view all the exclusive posts and content from their favourite creators in one place. The features will help creators add more subscribers and in the process, increase their earnings.

Most recently, Instagram launched new ways to verify age on the platform. On June 23, 2022, Instagram annoucned that it is testing new options verifying users' age on the platform. As mentioned in the official blog post, "if someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, we'll require them t verify their age using one of the three options." These options include their ID, recording a selfie or asking mutual friends to verify their age and will be rolled out in the United States first.