Instagram Down: Some Instagram Users Report Followers Had Dropped Significantly

As Instagram was down on Monday, with many users reporting a technical glitch that had locked them out of their accounts, several others who were still able to get into their accounts said that their followers had dropped significantly. This may have been due to the messages that they violated the terms and conditions and the community guidelines on their account. While others reported that their accounts were suspended without explanation. Instagram, in a tweet, addressed the problem, saying that it is working to fix it. The Meta-owned platform also apologized to the users for the glitch. It, however, did not give the deatils about what caused such an outage and errors.