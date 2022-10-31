Instagram Down: Some Instagram Users Report Followers Had Dropped Significantly

Quick links:
IMAGE: Unsplash
As Instagram was down on Monday, with many users reporting a technical glitch that had locked them out of their accounts, several others who were still able to get into their accounts said that their followers had dropped significantly. This may have been due to the messages that they violated the terms and conditions and the community guidelines on their account. While others reported that their accounts were suspended without explanation. Instagram, in a tweet, addressed the problem, saying that it is working to fix it. The Meta-owned platform also apologized to the users for the glitch. It, however, did not give the deatils about what caused such an outage and errors.
As Instagram stopped working Monday with scores of users locked out of their accounts, some unable to get online and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, it brings to light the series of major technical issues that parent company Meta has faced lately. WhatsApp, for instance, had suffered a technical problem last week. People worldwide reported that the Meta owned app had sustained tachnical issues that that they were unable to send and receive messages on the popular chat app.
According to DownDetector, the problem with Instagram started at around 13:08 GMT or 6:38 pm Monday and has affected users globally. The reason behind the issues is unclear but the social media company has informed the users that it is working on the problem.
Instagram said in a tweet on Monday that it is aware of the problem with Instagram and apologized for the inconvenience. The social media platform which is managed by the parent company Meta, although, did not say whether the suspensions were the result of a bug.
“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” Instagram's official account wrote. “We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”
