Instagram: Here's How To Set Reminder To Take Breaks And Daily Usage Limit

While Instagram is very popular among the youth, some people have a hard time staying away from the application. The constant notifications and availability of new content in the form of short videos make users open it again and again. However, there are three ways, rather settings that can be enabled and set in a way that will remind users to take a break, set daily limit time and pause the notifications. Keep reading to know more about the Instagram features that encourage users to spend some time off the application. These steps will work on both Instagram for iOS and Instagram for Android and hence can be followed by all users.

How to set a reminder to take breaks on Instagram?

Open Instagram

Open the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) at the top right corner of the screen

Tap on the Settings Menu and open Account

Located an option that reads 'Your activity and tap on it

In the menu that opens, there is an option that reads 'set a reminder to take breaks'

Tap on the option and set the reminder for either 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes or never

Tap on done at the bottom

How to set a daily time limit on Instagram?

By following the steps given above, open the 'Your activity' section

Locate the option that reads 'Set daily time limit'

From the menu that opens, select the time limit from 30 minutes to three hours

Tap on done at the bottom of the display

Once set, Instagram will remain users to take a break when they have spent the set amount of time in a day on the application

How to manage Notification settings on Instagram?

By following the steps given above, open the 'Your activity' section

Locate the option that reads 'Notification settings' and open it

Therein, users will find multiple options that will allow users to manage their notifications Users can 'Pause all' notifications Users can manage notifications for posts, stories and comments Users can manage notifications based on following and followers Notifications for messages and calls can also be enabled or disabled from here

Save the settings

Image: UNSPLASH